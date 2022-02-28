unable to compile and run vmware player in Linux Linux 5.16.0-kali1-amd64 Debian 5.16.7-2
2022-02-28T00:40:43.035Z In(05) host-9098 Log for VMware Workstation pid=9098 version=16.2.1 build=build-18811642 option=Release. 2022-02-28T00:40:43.035Z In(05) host-9098 The host is 64-bit. 2022-02-28T00:40:43.035Z In(05) host-9098 Host codepage=UTF-8 encoding=UTF-8 2022-02-28T00:40:43.035Z In(05) host-9098 Host is Linux 5.16.0-kali1-amd64 Kali GNU/Linux Rolling Kali GNU/Linux Rolling 2022.1. 2022-02-28T00:40:43.035Z In(05) host-9098 Host offset from UTC is +05:30. 2022-02-28T00:40:43.035Z In(05)...communities.vmware.com
Comments / 0