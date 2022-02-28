ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho gas prices hold steady while US average soars

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ie9nW_0eRda4gc00

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is already having far reaching effects, bringing another wave of higher crude oil prices and sending the national average price of gasoline soaring. But according to AAA, Idaho pump prices held steady for another week, even as the Oregon and Washington state averages hit the $4 mark.

“Right now, low fuel demand is acting like a relief valve to help keep prices stable in our state,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “But demand is slowly rising across the country, and the combination of expensive crude and more frequent fill-ups could spell trouble for some people’s spring break plans.”

Idaho’s average price for regular is $3.54 per gallon, which is two cents more than a week ago and the same price as a month ago.

Idaho fell three places this week, and now ranks 23 rd in the country for most expensive fuel.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Monday.

  • Boise - $3.61
  • Coeur d’Alene - $3.36
  • Franklin - $3.37
  • Idaho Falls - $3.41
  • Lewiston - $3.40
  • Pocatello - $3.49
  • Twin Falls - $3.62

Meanwhile, the national average jumped to $3.61, which is eight cents more than a week ago and 25 cents more than a month ago.

Double-digit price increases occurred this week in Michigan (+18 cents), South Carolina (+16 cents), Kansas (+15 cents), Missouri (+15 cents), Indiana (+14 cents), Illinois (+14 cents), Tennessee (+14 cents), Georgia (+13 cents), North Carolina (+12 cents), and Arizona (+10 cents).

This week, domestic gasoline stocks dropped by 600,000 barrels, while demand rose slightly from 8.57 million to 8.66 million barrels per day. If demand continues to rise, prices will likely follow.

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $96 per barrel, which is $5 more than a week ago, $10 more than a month ago, and $32 more than a year ago.

“Market volatility is never a good thing for crude oil or gas prices,” Conde said. “If the situation in Ukraine continues to escalate, geopolitical tensions will only increase that volatility.”

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE .

The post Idaho gas prices hold steady while US average soars appeared first on Local News 8 .

KIFI Local News 8

Another successful season in books and still no progress on lawsuit, Labelle Lake Ice Palace says

The last day of the Labelle Lake Ice Palace was Monday evening. Jim Youngstrom the owner of the company behind the Ice Palace says it was "a really good year." He says the end of season is always the hardest part. "It's just really sad for me to see all this ice. Just like a small ice city and to know it's going to be all back in the ground within the next couple of months." The post Another successful season in books and still no progress on lawsuit, Labelle Lake Ice Palace says appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8

Allegiant brings new flight to Idaho Falls Airport

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Travelers in Idaho Falls can soon hop on a cheap non-stop flight to the Golden State. The new route is part of a three-route expansion across Allegiant's network. Linking the Idaho Falls Airport to the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. Flights will be ready for take-off in May The post Allegiant brings new flight to Idaho Falls Airport appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

