If an alien landed on a busy street in the middle of the day, it might think most humans have a best friend or personal assistant named Siri. That’s pretty much what she’s become to us iphone people. She can do anything from sending pics of our pets to giving us suggestions for where to get Italian food or where to go for a romantic vacation. If you didn’t know already, Siri can also be a source of entertainment. Ruffle her feathers and get a laugh with these funny things to ask Siri.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO