Inaugural Krewe of Trees Parade in Sacramento
Monday is Lundi Gras, the Monday before Fat Tuesday, and the official gear-up day before the full-fledged party starts in earnest for Mardi Gras itself.
Sacramento held its inaugural Krewe of Trees Parade, and FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall got to serve as the queen alongside king chef Patrick Mulvaney.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0