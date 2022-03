A Ukrainian BBC journalist was visibly moved as she commented on pictures showing her partially destroyed family home in Kyiv after it was bombed by Russian forces.In a BBC News bulletin on Friday, Olga Malchevska reported on the latest developments in the war, with her colleague Karin Giannione, a BBC World presenter, as fighting broke out near to the city centre."I've just got a message from my mum," she said as she was shown footage of the apartment complex. "She's been taking shelter, she's hiding in the basement. Luckily she wasn't in our building."""I just can't believe it in...

