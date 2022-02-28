ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Why Traveling Can Help Improve Your Mental Health

travelexperta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone needs a break from time to time, right? Everyone tends to have busy lives and so much to deal with on a day-to-day basis. There can be so much going on that your mental health takes a toll, and you don’t feel your best self. In recent...

travelexperta.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Discover why employee mental health has become critical to employers, and how they can make an impact

Since the start of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and several other significant events have wreaked havoc on our collective health and mental well-being. MHA’s Work Health Survey findings indicate that the pandemic has intensified preexisting employee issues, including increased risk of workplace stress and burnout and insufficient access to affordable healthcare. These terrible circumstances have helped pave the way to the normalization of mental health challenges at work.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Leicestershire mental health trust pledges further improvement

The chief executive of the trust running Leicestershire's mental health services has pledged improvements after it was criticised by inspectors. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust (LPT) "requires improvement" after an inspection in the summer. Two of the trust's services and its overall leadership have improved...
MENTAL HEALTH
Des Moines Business Record

On Leadership: Why mental health is a business imperative

For much of my business career, the words “mental health” were not part of the workplace lexicon. Far from it. At most of the places I worked, if one was struggling with a personal problem of any kind, the accepted practice was to keep it to yourself. As far as mental health was concerned, let’s put it this way: The resources were low and the stigma was high.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Millennials
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

What Happens to Your Body When You Haven’t Drunk Alcohol for 28 Days

An ordinary person with an average income drinks about 9.5 liters of alcohol a year, according to statistics. And this person is not addicted to alcohol — they just like to spend time with their friends and have a few drinks. Sometimes they take a break during the week and drink just a little bit, maybe having one glass of wine before bed to relieve stress. What would happen to the body of this person if they quit drinking for 28 days?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Entrepreneur

Surefire Ways To Improve Access To Mental Health Counsel And Why Organizations Should Revisit Their Definition Of 'Wellness'

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Quality employee experiences continue to remain in the spotlight in 2022. While the pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on health systems all over the world, there’s also been a deep impact on the mental health of individuals. COVID-19 has left a lot of us operating from home for months. This has intensified the impact of our professions on our private lives. While such modifications have surely allowed many employees to prove their efficiency, among other advantages such as flexibility, the shift also comes with its share of negative impact. This has resulted in a compromise on overall well-being, for many. Therefore, it is imperative that organizations strengthen their efforts to proactively support mental health and wellness in the workplace. This benefits both employers and employees.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy