Why Traveling Can Help Improve Your Mental Health

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Quality employee experiences continue to remain in the spotlight in 2022. While the pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on health systems all over the world, there’s also been a deep impact on the mental health of individuals. COVID-19 has left a lot of us operating from home for months. This has intensified the impact of our professions on our private lives. While such modifications have surely allowed many employees to prove their efficiency, among other advantages such as flexibility, the shift also comes with its share of negative impact. This has resulted in a compromise on overall well-being, for many. Therefore, it is imperative that organizations strengthen their efforts to proactively support mental health and wellness in the workplace. This benefits both employers and employees.

