Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina: Unavailable Tuesday

 3 days ago

Ntilikina (ankle) is out Tuesday against the...

ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
Frank Ntilikina
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
ClutchPoints

Mavericks-Lakers: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Tuesday, March 1st)

The Dallas Mavericks (36-25) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (27-33) at Crypto.com Arena. Game Time: 10:00PM EST/7:00PM PST on Tuesday, March 1st. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. With a subscription, you can watch the live stream on Watch TNT. You can also follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
numberfire.com

Frank Jackson (back) officially active Tuesday for Pistons

Detroit Pistons point guard Frank Jackson (back) is available to play on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards. Jackson is returning from a five-game absence after previously being upgraded from questionable to probable. He is expected to compete for playing time off the bench with Rodney McGruder, Killian Hayes, and Hamidou Diallo (ankle). The Pistons may feel inclined to limit Jackson's minutes in his first game since February 11.
CBS Sports

Pistons' Frank Jackson: Will play Tuesday

Jackson (back) will play Tuesday against the Wizards, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. Jackson has missed five consecutive contests due to back spasms, so he may be limited during his return to action. Before the injury, the backup point guard averaged 12.9 points and 2.0 rebounds across his five previous contests.
CBS Sports

Bruins' Curtis Lazar: Remains unavailable

Lazar (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Anaheim, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lazar will miss a third straight contest Tuesday and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return. The 27-year-old forward has only picked up 13 points through 44 contests this campaign, so most fantasy managers shouldn't need to keep tabs on his status. Jesper Froden will likely continue to skate in a bottom-six role until Lazar is ready to return.
Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas Mavericks
CBS Sports

Heat's P.J. Tucker: Unavailable Thursday

Tucker (knee) won't play Thursday against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Tucker was questionable with left knee pain and will sit out after totaling seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during the front half of the back-to-back set Wednesday in Milwaukee. Jimmy Butler (toe) is also out, leaving Max Strus and Caleb Martin to take on heavier workloads Thursday.
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Brendan Smith: Still unavailable Thursday

Smith (upper body) will be sidelined again for Thursday's matchup with Washington, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports. It will be the fifth straight absence for Smith despite the fact that the team hasn't provided any sort of update on his status. Once cleared to play, the blueliner is far from a lock for the lineup on a nightly basis and figures to offer minimal fantasy value even when he does get into action. With the Canes entering a back-to-back, fantasy players should probably anticipate Smith being out against Pittsburgh on Friday as well.
Reuters

NBA roundup: Heat ruin Kevin Durant’s return to Nets

2022-03-04 08:00:02 GMT+00:00 - Bam Adebayo totaled 30 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets 113-107 on Thursday night in New York. Durant returned from missing 21 games with a sprained MCL in his left knee and...
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Wednesday

Booker has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to the league's health and safety protocols, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Booker was a late addition to the Suns' injury report, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to the court after landing in the league's COVID-19 protocols. In his absence, more minutes should be available for Landry Shamet and Aaron Holiday.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots power-play game-winner

Kreider scored the game-winning power-play goal and had four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues. Kreider has been a bit quiet lately, but he picked a clutch time for his 35th goal, and 18th power-play goal, of the season. With the game tied at 3-3 with 8:20 to play, Kreider did what he does best, establishing position in front and deflecting an Adam Fox shot past Ville Husso to break the tie. It was only his second goal in seven games since the All-Star break, but Kreider's still just two back of the league goals lead shared by Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews.
