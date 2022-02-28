Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina: Unavailable Tuesday

Smith (upper body) will be sidelined again for Thursday's matchup with Washington, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports. It will be the fifth straight absence for Smith despite the fact that the team hasn't provided any sort of update on his status. Once cleared to play, the blueliner is far from a lock for the lineup on a nightly basis and figures to offer minimal fantasy value even when he does get into action. With the Canes entering a back-to-back, fantasy players should probably anticipate Smith being out against Pittsburgh on Friday as well.

