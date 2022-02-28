ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 3 days ago

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25 million. On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings,...

www.nhregister.com

NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and More

Target (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: GlycoMimetics Q4 Earnings

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GlycoMimetics beat estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.34. Revenue was down $145.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

ACRES Commercial Realty: Q4 Earnings Insights

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACRES Commercial Realty beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $6.39 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Concert Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Concert Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 38.36%, reporting an EPS of $-1.01 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $6.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Bluegreen Vacations: Q4 Earnings Insights

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bluegreen Vacations beat estimated earnings by 1.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $51.81 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. soared 18% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook. recorded a fourth-quarter net loss of $111.0 million, or 15 cents a share, whereas it recorded a net loss of $82.6 million, or $1.85 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The FactSet consensus was for a 16-cent loss on a per-share basis.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Marvell Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marvell Technology beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $545.18 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Superior Industries Intl Q4 Earnings

Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Superior Industries Intl missed estimated earnings by 81.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $30.60 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Big Lots stock drops after profit misses expectations but sales top forecasts, after a 'tough' January

Shares of Big Lots Inc. BIG, -1.15% dropped 2.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the discount retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and that missed expectations while sales topped, citing a "tough" month of January, and provided a downbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 29 fell to $49.8 million, or $1.63 a share, from $98.0 million, or $2.59 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.75 was below the FactSet consensus of $1.89. Sales slipped 0.3% to $1.73 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $1.72 billion, as same-store sales fell 2.3% to beat expectations of a 3.1% decline. Gross margin declined to 37.3% from 39.4%. "January was a tough month as inclement weather and the Omicron spike caused a slowdown in our business, further impacted by inventory delays in key areas," said Chief Executive Bruce Thorn. "However, as we have moved into 2022, we have seen these factors abate, and sales are regaining traction." For the first quarter, the company expects EPS of $1.10 to $1.20 and a "low double-digit" percentage decline in sales. The FactSet EPS consensus is $1.44 and the sales consensus of $1.51 billion implies a 7.3% decline. The stock has tumbled 18.8% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Smith & Wesson Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Smith & Wesson Brands missed estimated earnings by 19.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was down $79.86...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Splunk: Q4 Earnings Insights

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Splunk beat estimated earnings by 447.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $156.04 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tecnoglass Stock Gains On Solid Q4 Results, Street-Beating FY22 Revenue Outlook

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) reported fourth-quarter operating revenue growth of 28% year-over-year to $131.8 million with 142% growth in single-family residential revenues, beating the consensus of $129.36 million. The revenue increase was driven by strong growth in single-family residential activity and market share gains. U.S. revenues were $122.41 million (+41%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Mammoth Energy Services's Earnings

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-03-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mammoth Energy Services will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23. Mammoth Energy Services bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

