Arrest made in murder of woman at northeast apartment complex

By Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a woman last week at a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

According to the court records, 29-year-old Allis Coleman is being held at Clark County Detention Center. He is accused of killing 29-year-old Vankeedra Gloriajean Johnson, who died from gunshot wounds to the torso on Feb. 21.

According to the Declaration of Warrant, a witness told police she saw Coleman in a verbal argument with the woman in the parking lot and said he grabbed her “by the back of the neck and forced her down toward the ground.” The witness said she then heard several gunshots.

Police were able to identify Coleman as the suspect after observing surveillance video from the apartment complex which showed him and his vehicle there, as well as the car’s license plate. The report said police had made a traffic stop on the vehicle five days earlier with Coleman in the vehicle and another person. At the time, Coleman did have a Glock firearm in the vehicle. Police said he was released with a warning. Police compared video from an officer-worn body camera during the traffic stop to the surveillance video and confirmed Coleman’s identity and items found in the vehicle matched.

Police initially said the shooting followed a domestic dispute but the relationship between the two was redacted from the report.

Coleman has an initial court appearance scheduled for March 1, 2022.

