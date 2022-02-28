Mavericks' Marquese Chriss: Won't play Tuesday

Lowry (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Lowry, who missed nine games at the end of January due to personal reasons, will remain out for a second consecutive contest due to personal issues. It's unclear if the two absences are related, or if he's expected to miss as many games as he did last time. Either way, the Heat will presumably continue to treat the point guard's status on a game-by-game basis. In his absence, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin (Achilles) are all candidates for increased usage.
