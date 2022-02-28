Mavericks' Marquese Chriss: Won't play Tuesday

Anunoby (finger) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports. This will be the third straight absence for Anunoby, who's dealing with a fracture in a finger on his right hand. He met with a specialist in Los Angeles on Monday who believes the fracture could heal within two weeks, though the Raptors are determining whether the wing may be able to play through the injury. For now, the pain is too much to manage, but it's possible Anunoby could try to give it a go Thursday vs. Detroit or Friday vs. Orlando.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO