Mavericks' Marquese Chriss: Won't play Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Chriss (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' D.J. Augustin: Won't debut Tuesday

Augustin (recently acquired) won't make his Lakers debut Tuesday against the Mavericks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. The Lakers made the acquisition of Augustin official Tuesday morning, but the veteran point guard won't make his debut for his new team until at least Thursday when the Lakers face the Clippers. The 34-year-old appeared in 34 games for Houston this season and averaged 5.4 points, 2.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 40.6 percent from deep.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Nemanja Bjelica: Won't play Tuesday

Bjelica (quadriceps) is unavailable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Bjelica was questionable for Tuesday's contest and will sit out due to a bruised right quadriceps. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga and Otto Porter should see more run in his absence for Golden State.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Kyle Lowry: Won't play Wednesday

Lowry (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Lowry, who missed nine games at the end of January due to personal reasons, will remain out for a second consecutive contest due to personal issues. It's unclear if the two absences are related, or if he's expected to miss as many games as he did last time. Either way, the Heat will presumably continue to treat the point guard's status on a game-by-game basis. In his absence, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin (Achilles) are all candidates for increased usage.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Won't play Wednesday

Wiggins (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Wiggins left Monday's loss to the Kings in the first half with a right ankle sprain and was unable to return. The rookie wing will be sidelined for at least one additional contest, and Vit Krejci, who started the second half of Monday's contest in Wiggins' place, will likely see an increased role for the duration of Wiggins' absence.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Won't return Tuesday

Brown (ankle) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports. Brown suffered the injury early in the first quarter of Tuesday's game on a drive to the basket. The full extent of the injury may be announced in the coming days after team doctors get a better look, but Brown should certainly be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies. If he's forced to miss any time, more minutes could be in store for Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams.
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Moritz Wagner: Won't play Wednesday

Wagner (ribs) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers. Wagner is slated to miss his eighth straight contest. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Raptors.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' OG Anunoby: Won't play Tuesday

Anunoby (finger) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports. This will be the third straight absence for Anunoby, who's dealing with a fracture in a finger on his right hand. He met with a specialist in Los Angeles on Monday who believes the fracture could heal within two weeks, though the Raptors are determining whether the wing may be able to play through the injury. For now, the pain is too much to manage, but it's possible Anunoby could try to give it a go Thursday vs. Detroit or Friday vs. Orlando.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Andre Drummond: Won't play Tuesday

Drummond (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Raptors, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports. Drummond suffered the knee injury after a hard fall during Monday's blowout loss to the Raptors. He was able to return to the contest, though he only managed three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 16 minutes. The issue doesn't appear to be too serious, but he'll miss at least one additional contest. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday against the Heat.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' James Bouknight: Won't play Wednesday

Bouknight (neck) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Cavaliers. Bouknight will miss a second straight game due to neck soreness. He suffered the injury while playing with the Greensboro Swarm in the G League, so his absence is unlikely to significantly impact Charlotte's rotation.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Wednesday

Gordon has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Jazz due to right groin soreness, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports. Rockets head coach Stephen Silas intimated prior to Tuesday's contest that Gordon would likely be held out of the second half of the Rockets' back-to-back due to rest purposes, so while he's labeled with a groin injury, the absence isn't expected to be anything more than a veteran's day off. Regardless, in his stead, Garrison Mathews (ankle), Josh Christopher and David Nwaba are all candidates for increased roles.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Suggests Big Cowboys Trade: Fans React

Dan Orlovsky doesn’t think Amari Cooper should be on the Dallas Cowboys roster next season. In fact, Orlovsky thinks that Cooper should be traded to another team. He also believes that the team should prioritize Dalton Schultz over Cooper. “The Cowboys can and should trade Amari Cooper mainly because...
NFL

