USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is getting hit where it really hurts. The Kalamazoo Growlers, a collegiate baseball team based in Michigan, announced on Friday that they are banning Manfred for life from attending their games. In their statement announcing the ban, the Growlers ripped Manfred and the MLB team owners for “trying to ruin baseball simply for their financial gain.” The Growlers also said that Manfred stands in “direct opposition” to their firmly-held belief that “fun is the key to baseball.”

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO