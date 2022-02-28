ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Kia EV6 Wins Car Of The Year Award In Europe

By Chris Bruce
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kia EV6 is the Car of the Year, which is an award that lets auto journalists from 23 European countries select the best new vehicle from the last 12 months. Because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the jury decided not to count the votes from the Russian delegates. In the...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Kia To Launch Two Electric Pickup Trucks By 2027 When It'll Have 14 EVs

Meanwhile, the EV9 large SUV will go on sale in 2023. Hot on the heels of simultaneous announcements made by Hyundai and Genesis to launch a combined 17 EVs by 2030, Kia is also doubling down on its EV efforts. Some will be surprised to hear the expanded zero-emission portfolio will include not one, but two pickups. One is a "dedicated" model, meaning it will ride on a bespoke electric platform. The other is a "strategic" truck tailored to emerging markets, so it’ll likely use an ICE-based architecture.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Why It's Easier To Buy A Kia EV6 Over A Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are two of the hottest EVs on sale right now. Both offer great range figures, plenty of tech and distinctive looks. Underneath the EV6 and Ioniq 5 are actually the same, with both being based off the E-GMP platform designed specifically for EVs.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Renault Talisman Production Ends As People Continue To Flock To SUVs

It was at the beginning of the year when Volkswagen ended production of the Passat sedan in Europe and now Renault is following suit with its sedan. While the Wolfsburg peeps are still making the wagon, the French have discontinued the long-roof version as well. In other words, the Talisman is entirely dead. The writing had been on the wall for some time as the company with the diamond logo announced plans to drop the midsize car in December 2021.
CARS
insideevs.com

2022 Fiat E-Ulysse Debuts As An Electric Minivan For Europe

Fiat wants to move people in Europe with no tailpipe emissions with its new E-Ulysse EV that will be available in 28 different 7- and 8-seater configurations. It can be equipped with either a 50 kWh or 75 kWh battery pack, the latter delivering a claimed 205 miles (330 km) WLTP.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Of The Year#Vehicles#Kia#European#Russian#Hyundai#Peugeot#Ford#First Drive Review#Wltp#Ev
Motor1.com

Jeep Teases Small Electric Crossover Ahead Of Early 2023 Launch

As part of Stellantis' massive presentation of its Dare Forward 2030 strategy, the company offers the first teaser images of the new battery-electric vehicle for the Jeep brand. The automaker is light on details at this time but says the crossover EV launches in early 2023. We only have two...
CARS
Motor1.com

Wire Harness Shortage: War In Ukraine Affects Production Of Porsche, BMW

The automotive industry hasn’t yet recovered from the global chip shortage and it has to face another supply chain issue. Some automakers are having difficulties obtaining wire harnesses as a result of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Several major suppliers have been affected, thus disrupting the production of vehicles from some European manufacturers.
ECONOMY
CNET

2023 Nissan Z Is Here To Battle Toyota's Supra

It's an unexpectedly great time to be a fan of Japanese sports cars. The Toyota Supra is back, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is as wonderful as ever, you can buy a new Civic Type R at your local Honda store, and the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins are not only available, they've just been reinvigorated. And now, as seen in the automaker's star-studded Super Bowl LVI ad, this 2023 Nissan Z should give enthusiasts yet another solid choice in this unexpectedly bustling segment when it goes on sale this spring.
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota Stops Japanese Production Due To Cyberattack Against Supplier

Toyota will suspend production for both shifts working in Japan on Tuesday, March 1. The stoppage will affect 28 assembly lines across 14 factories. Toyota cites a "system failure" at the supplier Kojima Industries Corporation. A report from the Nikkei says that the problem is actually due to a cyberattack against Kojima Industries.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
Motor1.com

2023 Ford Everest Debuts As Truck-Based SUV With V6 Diesel Power

Ford has been on a roll lately as far as new products and the third-generation Everest comes at a time when ladder-frame SUVs are growing in popularity. Based on the 2022 Ranger, the adventurous three-row family hauler benefits from the same novelties introduced with the midsize truck. It has wider tracks (+50 mm / 1.97 inches) for better on-road stability along with tweaks to the dampers for improved off-road capabilities.
CARS
motor1.com

Ken Block shows off his bespoke Audi E-Tron RS GT daily driver

A bespoke Audi RS E-Tron GT is Ken Block's new daily driver. The electric saloon is the star of his new Electric Fleet six-part video series. Block's RS E-Tron GT features a matte white body wrap with black trim. His co-host in this video says that it looks like a stormtrooper from Star Wars.
ENTERTAINMENT
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: The Second Generation Mazda 626, a GD Car

Today we complete our Rare Rides Icons coverage of the mass market, midsize, mid-Eighties Japanese sedan. We’ve covered the V20 Camry, the CA Accord, and most recently the PU11 Maxima. Now we take a look at the alternative to all those, the Mazda 626. Mazda’s 626 was known as...
CARS
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Motor1.com

Volvo Planning Five EVs, Two Plug-In Hybrids For The Years Ahead

Last week, Volvo met with some of its dealers in Miami to show them its plan for the next few years. The Swedish automaker is accelerating its electrification strategy en route to going fully electric by the end of the decade. In the shorter term, the plan includes no fewer than five new zero-emissions models.
MIAMI, FL
MotorAuthority

284-hp Ford Ranger Raptor revealed, due in US in 2023

A redesigned Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck was revealed last fall and is confirmed to start sales in the U.S. in 2023. It won't arrive on its own, though. Ford on Tuesday revealed a high-performance Raptor variant that's also set to reach U.S. showrooms next year. That's a huge deal as the previous Ranger Raptor was never sold here, due mostly to its sole diesel powertrain, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. That engine will still be offered in the new performance pickup in some markets, but the U.S. will exclusively receive a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, which so far has only been mentioned as coming with a 10-speed automatic.
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota, Honda Cut Business In Russia, Stellantis Sends €1M To Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine continues, more automakers are making announcements regarding operations in the region, financial assistance for Ukraine, or both. Toyota and Honda are the latest manufacturers to suspend all business in both countries. Stellantis joins several other auto brands in making sizable donations for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Ford Everest Debuts As Brawny Ranger-Based SUV

In February, Ford teased the new generation of its Everest SUV. Essentially an SUV version of the versatile Ford Ranger pickup, the body-on-frame Everest has the same capable underpinnings but can seat up to seven occupants. Although unlikely to ever make it stateside, Ford has now revealed the new Everest in full and we're kind of jealous that this butch-looking SUV won't come to the US. It shares many design cues with the new Ford Ranger, comes with a range of powerful engines, and promises quiet cruising on the highway that hasn't come at the expense of its off-roading capabilities. While neither as rugged as the Bronco nor as soft as an Explorer, the Everest strikes a nice aesthetic balance between the two.
CARS
insideevs.com

Kia EV6 Crashes, Bursts Into Flames In Budapest, Hungary

Even though it has been stated many times that EVs are actually way less prone to catching fire than ICE or hybrid vehicles, that’s just based on statistics which can't really express nuance, but in the real world there are some instances when an EV is more dangerous in a crash. We are specifically referring to any impact that affects the battery pack or any of the vehicle’s high voltage cabling, which is what probably happened in this incident from Hungary.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW Stops Making Cars In Russia And Halts Exports To The Country

The official reason provided by the automaker has to do with the current "geopolitical situation." BMW is the latest name on a long list of automakers announcing production disruptions in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Its tie-up with Avtotor to assemble cars from semi-knocked-down (SKD) kits has come to an abrupt halt "due to the current geopolitical situation." The statement was made by a company representative while speaking with Reuters.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Kia EV6 Catches Fire After Slamming Into Concrete Barrier

The Kia EV6 is the South Korean automaker's first fully dedicated all-electric vehicle. It has a lot to prove and, so far, the reviews have been stellar. But, unfortunately, there's been an incident. The driver of a new EV6 has just crashed into what appears to be a concrete barrier in Budapest, Hungary. The impact was significant enough for the vehicle to burst into flames.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy