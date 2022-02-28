ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Most Americans agree young adults today face more challenges than other generations: poll

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUPcM_0eRdXGE200
  • Many Americans believe young adults have a more difficult time than their parents' generation when it comes to finding a job, saving for college and buying a home.
  • A Pew Research survey conducted in October 2021 shows around 70 percent agree that young people face greater challenges when buying a home, while 72 percent suggest it is more difficult for them to save for their futures.
  • Additionally, 71 percent noted increased difficulty paying for college.

Many Americans believe young adults have a more difficult time than their parents' generation when it comes to finding a job, saving for college and buying a home, according to new data published Monday.

A Pew Research survey conducted in October 2021 shows around 70 percent agree that young people face greater challenges when buying a home, while 72 percent suggest it is more difficult for them to save for their futures. Additionally, 71 percent noted increased difficulty paying for college.

Americans are also more likely to agree that young people have a harder time finding a long-term partner than their parents' generation.

Yet survey data shows despite widespread agreement on increasing challenges, the younger the respondent, the bleaker the outlook registered.

Around 80 percent of surveyed respondents under the age of 30 said there is a generational difference in paying for a college education. But only 66 percent of respondents over the age of 50 acknowledged the gap.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Meanwhile, 55 percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 years old say it is harder to find employment today than it was previously for their parents. About 40 percent of adults over 40 agree.

Still, survey respondents found reasons to be optimistic, especially when it came to feelings on the widespread availability of various avenues of communication. Only 16 percent of Americans under 30 said it is more challenging to stay in touch with family and friends than it was for their parents.

The survey was conducted between Oct. 18 and 24.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 1

Related
BET

Poll: Most Americans Do Not Support Banning Books

Despite books dealing with race being banned across the country, most Americans do not support book bans. According to a new poll by CBS, 85% of Americans don't think books should be banned from schools if they contain political ideas they disagree with. Additionally, 87% do not support banning books for discussions about race or slavery. Also, 83% don’t think books should be banned for criticizing U.S. history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CNBC

Where Black families achieve the American dream

Economists believe that your neighborhood influences your life outcomes. After isolating social factors, they've identified the basic steps families can take to create intergenerational upward mobility. Among the findings: African American males have the most success when they connect with positive role models. We visit one Washington, D.C., entrepreneur who is finding success amid a changing economy. His story illustrates new strategies moving through governments and the private sector.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Pew Research#College Education
KSLTV

Study: Colon Cancer on the rise in young Hispanic American adults

SALT LAKE CITY — March is Colon Cancer Awareness month — an important reminder considering about 50,000 people die from colorectal cancer in the U.S. every year. Recent studies show this deadly disease hits certain demographics harder than others. That’s why one Utah man is sharing his story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Least-Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

It’s not unreasonable to hope that when you’re getting a new haircut, it’s one that flatters your features and helps you to look your best while giving your confidence a well-deserved boost. Getting a great haircut can not only function as a form of self-expression, but it can also work to hide signs of aging and allow you to feel great as you grow older.
HAIR CARE
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
HuffingtonPost

I'm A Black Doctor. I Got Death Threats For Speaking About Racism — And It Gets Worse.

It’s now been a little more than a year since I received death threats while speaking out as a Black doctor. It happened when I was the keynote speaker for a White Coats for Black Lives demonstration at Yale School of Medicine. I implored my colleagues to understand that socioeconomic status does not protect Black lives from racism. Status does not protect my physician father from being followed by police in his neighborhood. Status did not protect my 8-year-old sister from experiencing a delay in medical care because white nurses did not believe my pharmacist mother when she said my sister was wheezing from anaphylactic shock. Status does not protect college-educated Black women, like me, from being more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women who did not graduate from high school.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

What about Black students’ ‘discomfort’?

Of all the attempts around the country to coddle the snowflakes among us who can’t handle the reality that our shared history is equal parts noble and brutal, the “discomfort” bill in the Florida state legislature is the most idiotic. Opinions to start the day, in your...
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Educators, Please Stop Teaching the Characteristics of 'White Supremacy Culture'

Earlier this week, Washington University in St. Louis held an online workshop titled, "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" The event attracted plenty of criticism from conservative media. Fox News made fun of its online description, which is filled with social justice jargon: "So-called professionalism is coded language, a construct that upholds institutional racist policies and excluding practices." But the presenters seemed to welcome the controversy; Cynthia Williams, assistant dean of community partnerships at the university, bragged that she was getting into "good trouble."
WASHINGTON, DC
TheAtlantaVoice

Latest CDC Data: Unvaccinated Adults 97 Times More Likely to Die from COVID-19 Than Boosted Adults￼

SciCheck Digest As of early December, unvaccinated adults were about 97 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people who had received boosters, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. But a Twitter user falsely implied that the death rate for the unvaccinated included people who had only one or […] The post Latest CDC Data: Unvaccinated Adults 97 Times More Likely to Die from COVID-19 Than Boosted Adults￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Elle

'Black Don't Crack' - Why The Language Around Black Women Ageing Needs To Change

I turned 30 in December. And yes, while I may well only be entering the second third of my predicted lifespan (hopefully), I grew up in the Bridget Jones era, wherein the media considered you to have practically fallen off a cliff after 30. How depressing. Towards the end of last year, after two years of staring at myself during perpetual Zoom meetings, I was beginning to notice my forehead wrinkles setting in and that my laughter lines, which I inherited from my dad, were becoming full-on nasolabial folds. I started looking into tweaks I could make to gently un-crease my features. I’d done my research on botox and filler and was certain about what I wanted. I had friends that had started their quest to slow the ageing process already– now it was my turn.
SOCIETY
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
Carrie Wynn

Dating Scene More Difficult For Older Women

"I still need to ask somehow if he wants kids or not. I feel like in your early twenties, it's not something you bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."
The Hill

The Hill

493K+
Followers
60K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy