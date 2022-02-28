Most Americans agree young adults today face more challenges than other generations: poll

Many Americans believe young adults have a more difficult time than their parents' generation when it comes to finding a job, saving for college and buying a home.

A Pew Research survey conducted in October 2021 shows around 70 percent agree that young people face greater challenges when buying a home, while 72 percent suggest it is more difficult for them to save for their futures.

Additionally, 71 percent noted increased difficulty paying for college.

Many Americans believe young adults have a more difficult time than their parents' generation when it comes to finding a job, saving for college and buying a home, according to new data published Monday.

A Pew Research survey conducted in October 2021 shows around 70 percent agree that young people face greater challenges when buying a home, while 72 percent suggest it is more difficult for them to save for their futures. Additionally, 71 percent noted increased difficulty paying for college.

Americans are also more likely to agree that young people have a harder time finding a long-term partner than their parents' generation.

Yet survey data shows despite widespread agreement on increasing challenges, the younger the respondent, the bleaker the outlook registered.

Around 80 percent of surveyed respondents under the age of 30 said there is a generational difference in paying for a college education. But only 66 percent of respondents over the age of 50 acknowledged the gap.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Meanwhile, 55 percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 years old say it is harder to find employment today than it was previously for their parents. About 40 percent of adults over 40 agree.

Still, survey respondents found reasons to be optimistic, especially when it came to feelings on the widespread availability of various avenues of communication. Only 16 percent of Americans under 30 said it is more challenging to stay in touch with family and friends than it was for their parents.

The survey was conducted between Oct. 18 and 24.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA