ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

UPDATE: Sandy Police locate 85-year-old missing woman

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PY1kN_0eRdWgaV00

SANDY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Sandy Police have located missing 85-year-old Judith Ann Babcock.

Thanks to all those who helped find her.

She is now home safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2/28/22 2:38 p.m.

SANDY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Sandy Police are looking for an 85-year-old woman named Judith Ann Babcock.

Babcock is a special needs individual and reportedly has dementia.

She was last seen at 12:45 p.m. at Crescent Senior Living Center (11052 Grapevine Cove, Sandy, UT).

WATCH: West Jordan Police Department holds funeral service for police dog Maya

Authorities say she left the building on foot during a firedrill.

She is wearing blue jeans, a purple shirt/sweater, black shoes, and may or may not have her walker with her.

She is 5’4″, weighs 125 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, please contact Sandy PD at 801-568-7200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Teens caught after illegal joyride in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An underage teenager has been arrested after taking a joyride with a stolen car while other underage teens were present. West Valley City Police first spotted a stolen vehicle driving west on 3100 S. around midnight early Thursday morning. When police tried stopping the vehicle, the suspect drove away, […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in South Salt Lake drive-by shooting

UPDATED: THURSDAY 3/3/2022 10:34 P.M. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect has been arrested for a drive-by shooting that destroyed dozens of cars early Thursday morning. Diego Alberto Vega, 19, has been arrested for 36 counts of Felony Discharge of Firearm-Shoot in Direction of Person, one count of aggravated assault, and one count […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Tooele crash leaves man dead

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – On the morning of March 3 at around 8:22 a.m. a single unit heavy truck was reportedly traveling southbound on SR-196 near milepost 3 in Tooele County.  En route, the truck turned off the right side of the road and overcorrected back to the left. At this time, the driver’s actions […]
TOOELE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Sandy, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Hunter High shooting suspect denies charges

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – The 14-year-old suspect charged in the West Valley City shooting incident which took place at Hunter High School underwent a court hearing Thursday afternoon.  The suspect allegedly shot and killed both 15-year-old Paul Tahi and 14-year-old Tivani Lopati and left 15-year-old Ephraim Asiata in critical condition in the ICU. The […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Provo Police looking for 3 suspects of residential burglary

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Jan. 10, 2022. If you can identify the individuals below, please contact Detective Nelson at cnelson@provo.org. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog#Jordan#Sandy Pd#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Gunfire breaks out at Sandy apartment, suspect at large

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot up a Sandy apartment building on Wednesday. Sandy Police says gunshots rang out at the Aspen Apartment complex near 8600 S 300 E around 1:30 a.m. Police received calls from residents who overheard the gunfire. When police arrived, they discovered several shell casings […]
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Six Utahns charged in massive drug ring bust

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Six Utahns have been charged in a massive drug trafficking ring bust. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah alleges the six suspects are responsible for conspiring to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine along the Wasatch Front. A 16-count indictment was handed down by the jury. The charges stem […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Grand County semi-truck crash leaves one dead

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after colliding head-on with a semi-truck on Wednesday night. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-191 near milepost 15 around 10:02 p.m. The crash scene is located about 20 miles from Moab. Authorities say the victim is a 66-year-old man, but his identity […]
GRAND COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Porcupine removed from Summit County home in a spiky surprise visit

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah family woke up to a spiky surprise this morning. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says a porcupine found its way into a home near Jeremy Ranch on Thursday around 6:30 a.m. Deputies say the prickly little guy entered the home through an unsecured door. He was found snuggling […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Weber County scammer on the rise

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Recently, Weber County residents have been receiving suspicious calls from someone named Sargent Derek Jones who claims he is from the Citations and Warrants departments.  The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says this so-called Derek will claim that you have a bench warrant for not appearing to jury duty and will […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy