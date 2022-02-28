Displaying items by tag: Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee

NCWRC Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee seeks board nominations

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking nominations through April 30 for expert and at-large seats on its Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee — a board of North Carolina citizens that provides advice to the Wildlife Commission on nongame wildlife conservation issues across the state.

Friday, 05 November 2021 13:34

Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee welcomes new member

RALEIGH — Yesterday, the Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission welcomed the curator of Reptiles, Amphibians and Invertebrates at North Carolina Zoo, Dustin Smith, to the committee. The 15-member committee was created in 1987 by statute to advise the Wildlife Commission on matters related to conservation of non-game wildlife in North Carolina.

