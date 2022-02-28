Seneca Street in Schenectady closed on Wednesday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A part of Seneca Street in Schenectady will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2. The street will be closed between Erie Boulevard and Foster Avenue.

“During this time period, Jersen Construction Group of Waterford, New York will be performing a tie in of a new waterline on Seneca Street requiring the street to be closed,“ said the Schenectady Department of Utilities.

Drivers are asked to use Nott Street and Maxon Road Extension during this time to avoid the construction area.

