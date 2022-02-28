ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Seneca Street in Schenectady closed on Wednesday

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCRJx_0eRdVSDQ00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A part of Seneca Street in Schenectady will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2. The street will be closed between Erie Boulevard and Foster Avenue.

Route 418 reopened one week after Thurman flood

“During this time period, Jersen Construction Group of Waterford, New York will be performing a tie in of a new waterline on Seneca Street requiring the street to be closed,“ said the Schenectady Department of Utilities.

Drivers are asked to use Nott Street and Maxon Road Extension during this time to avoid the construction area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, March 3

See Jill Szwed's weather report for this morning's weather update. Today's five things to feature's a teen who died after a fatal crash, a student arrested for making a gun threat, and the missing Rennselear woman was found dead.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Sports
City
New York City, NY
Schenectady, NY
Traffic
Schenectady, NY
Government
State
New York State
City
Waterford, NY
City
Thurman, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersen Construction Group
NEWS10 ABC

$70M grant in NY budget to open more daycares

Approximately 60% of the state doesn't have enough child care providers. These child care deserts are present all throughout New York and the Capital Region, based on information released from the Office of Children and Family Services.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Albany ranked as nation’s 10th allergy capital

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany made the list of top ten allergy capitals in the U.S. The ranking is a result of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s (AAFA) 2022 Allergy Capitals™ report. The report takes into consideration higher-than-average spring pollen, fall pollen, and whether an area has fewer board-certified allergists or immunologists. Cities were […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy