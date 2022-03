We may mostly focus on Samsung’s Galaxy phones and tablets around here like the excellent Galaxy S22 Ultra, but the company has a much bigger portfolio consisting of a magnitude of other products, including but not limited to laptops. After seeing wide success in the premium PC segment with 30% sales increases, Samsung is ready to reveal the second generation of its Galaxy Book lineup at MWC 2022, boasting up to 21 hours of battery life and shipping with Windows 11, 12th gen Intel CPUs, Wi-Fi 6E, and S Pen support.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO