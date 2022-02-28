ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Here's Where Your Girl Scout Cookie Money Actually Goes

By Leah Goggins
EatingWell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirl Scout cookie season is back, and we're pretty excited. The cookie season officially runs from January to April, with the details depending on your area. While you can find out where Girl Scouts are selling cookies in your area on the Girl Scouts website, you can also buy them from...

www.eatingwell.com

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

IT’S COOKIE TIME: National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend starts this weekend

This weekend, Feb. 18 through 20, marks the National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2022, which celebrates all the fun, learning, and excitement that the Girl Scout cookie program has powered for girls over the last 100 years. The weekend highlights some of the most creative and successful Girl Scout cookie...
FESTIVAL
Omaha.com

Open up those wallets, it's Girl Scout cookie season

For 12-year-old Aubrey Franzluebbers and her mom, Lynn, the rule of life is, “Never miss a moment of sales.”. At least, during February and March. Why? Because, it is Girl Scout cookie season, and Aubrey is trying to sell 700 boxes this year. Aubrey is a sixth grader at...
OMAHA, NE
1053rnb.com

Girl Scout Cookie Shortage in Charlotte

Charlotte Girl Scouts will be selling fewer cookies this year due to supply chain issues. The shortage is currently impacting troops in the Girl Scouts, Hornets’ Nest Council. This council covers eight counties, including Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Rowan, Stanly, Union, and York. The Samoas, S’mores, Trefoils, and Adventurefuls cookies are all in short supply. CEO of the Hornets Nest Council, Tayuanee Dewberry, says bakers are experiencing workflow issues while the workforce is dealing with high demands. Dewberry said the cookies are major moneymakers for the Girl Scouts, and fewer cookies mean fewer sales which could impact troops. She said she hopes this is not the case, but if it is a future they must face, she hopes the Charlotte community continues to back the Girl Scouts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KENS 5

Girl Scout sells cookies in all 50 states

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — A look inside the Johnson family's home in Grand Rapids will show a house filled with hundreds of boxes of Girl Scout cookies. It all began when 6-year-old Adelyn Johnson decided to join a new Girl Scout troop. When cookie season came, Adelyn set a big goal: sell 1,000 boxes.
GRAND RAPIDS, OH
A-Town Daily News

Girl Scout cookies now available on Central Coast

– Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) celebrated National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend February 18–20, with the launch of nationwide online cookie ordering. Customers who don’t already know a Girl Scout now have the chance to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for direct shipment to their door, via same-day delivery on the DoorDash platform. Girl Scouts are selling the new Adventurefuls cookie in addition to all the favorites such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and Lemonades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Valley News

Girl Scout cookie season is in full swing

Girl Scout cookies have arrived and fans in Anza are searching out every variety. Local Girl Scouts are working to fill the landslide of orders.The Girl Scouts are selling cookies in person and various locations and are also accepting orders online on the Girl Scout website.Charlotte McGraw, a 10-year-old fourth grader, said her goal is to sell 1,500 boxes of the popular treats.“This is her fifth year in a row selling, and I am so proud of her tenacity and dedication,” her mother Katie McGraw said. “She and her troop hope to take a trip to the space museum in San Diego with their reward money.”Charlotte said she welcomed online sales and also sells cookies by the lower Lake Riverside Drive gate twice a week in Lake Riverside Estates. She delivers to porches on the w.
ANZA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scout Cookies#Trefoil#Thin Mints#Girl Scouts Council
13News Now

They're Here! Girl Scout Cookies have arrived in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The precious cargo you've been waiting for is finally here -- Girl Scout cookies shipments have officially arrived to the 757. A statement from the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast on Saturday highlighted that over 600,000 boxes of cookies were distributed to three troops across Hampton Roads.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Marietta Daily Journal

Cookie-mergency: Girl Scout goodies are in short supply

LOS ANGELES — Chocolate milk in Maine. Cream cheese in New York City. Granite for headstones in Mississippi. And now, Girl Scout cookies in big swaths of Southern California. Nothing, it seems, is safe from pandemic-fueled supply chain problems. Even those smiling, sashed salesgirls have been forced to scramble...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Where are the cookies? Girl Scouts talk supply chain, plans to avoid delays

MADISON, Wis.– Late winter storms can not only cause traffic, but shipping delays — something the Badgerland Girl Scouts hoped to avoid by moving their cookie season from February to March. So far, they’ve been successful. But you might want to place your order early just in case. “We’re planning for the best,” Badgerland CEO Marci Henderson told News 3...
MADISON, WI
KIAH

Houston Happens – Get your Girl Scout cookies NOW!

HOUSTON (KIAH) Its that time of year again to stock up on your Girl Scout cookies! We had the one and only Mary Vitek, Chief Executive Officer of the San Jacinto Council in studio along with a special guest, 12-yr-old Advika Asthana who is Girl Scout Cadette. Click here to help Advika out with her […]
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Society
Cape Gazette

Iron Hill holds Girl Scout cookie event

Girl Scout cookies and beer would not seem like a natural pairing at first glance, but Iron Hill Brewery managed to pull it off over the weekend of Feb. 19. Customers were able to try pairings of their favorite Girl Scout cookies with Iron Hill beer, like Lemon-Ups with Iron Hill’s Hipster IPA, Trefoils with Kryptonite double IPA, Thin Mints and Russian Imperial Stout, and for Iron Hill King of the Hill members only, Toffee-Tastics with Abbey Dubbel, a dark Belgian beer. For $22, customers could try all the pairings together in one box.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Turnto10.com

Mmm! Podcast samples new Girl Scout cookie

One of the things that always makes Mario go "mmm" are Girl Scout cookies. Mario sits down with Ginger Lallo, chief operating officer of the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England to talk about the newest cookie out this year, how sales are going, and a fun fundraiser he’s taking part in.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

Why Are Girl Scout Cookies Called Different Names?

For many cookie lovers, Girl Scout Cookie season is the best time of year. It’s totally acceptable to buy boxes of cookies by the armload (or order several boxes online). Not to mention, it’s definitely a time to indulge, whether you’re enjoying a whole sleeve of iconic Thin Mints (oops!), or eating one too many Tagalongs, aka Peanut Butter Patties. It’s hard to just stop at one!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy