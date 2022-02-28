ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram is shutting down its standalone IGTV app

By Aisha Malik
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Today’s announcement comes as Instagram ditched its IGTV branding last October when it combined IGTV’s long-form video and Instagram feed videos into a new format called simply “Instagram Video.” At the time, Instagram had said the IGTV app wouldn’t be going away and would instead be...

techcrunch.com

deseret.com

Why is Instagram discontinuing IGTV?

Instagram is no longer just a photo-sharing app. The app announced a shift to short videos by eliminating IGTV videos and the external IGTV app, and focusing more on Instagram Reels. IGTV: In 2018, Instagram released IGTV, a video-sharing app to compete with YouTube. The app focused on longer videos,...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

3 views on the Epic-Bandcamp deal

After the acquisition, Bandcamp says it will continue to operate as an independent entity. Founder and CEO Ethan Diamond will remain in charge, and according to his blog post, Bandcamp Fridays – a day when fees are waived for artists – will continue as normal, with editorial arm Bandcamp Daily remaining intact as well.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Facebook shuts down its attempt to remake original Facebook inside Facebook

Less than two years after its launch, Facebook is shutting down Campus, a section of its app designed for college students, the latest blow to the company’s efforts to retain younger users. Campus users could access a special news feed and join groups, events, and chat rooms focused on college life. It also included a directory where users could find and friend other students on the app.
INTERNET
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Nearly Died From Plastic Surgeries

Hazel E is swearing off future plastic surgery procedures. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has been documenting her recovery process since going under the knife and revealing complications, several of which have nearly cost her life. The aspiring rapper says she wanted to "snapback" to pre-pregnancy fitness after giving birth to her daughter, Ava Dior. She spoke with Raquel Harper of the It's Tricky podcast of TMZ. Hazel doesn't hold back, saying she had goals of looking like Teyana Taylor. Some of the procedures she'd had include liposuction, a tummy tuck, breast lift, and Brazilian Butt Lifts. She says she initially got plastic surgery when she began appearing on the show and felt the need to keep up appearances with her female co-stars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Reportedly Claims The Show Faked Scene With Mike And Her Kids

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.
TV SERIES

