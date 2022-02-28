Luton Town vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

Chelsea face Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night at Kenilworth Road.

Thomas Tuchel's side face Championship opposition as they eye a spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. They come into the game following Carabao Cup final defeat at Wembley to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The current European and World champions also lost last season's FA Cup final so will be eager to try to put their dismal Wembley record that continued at the weekend behind them come May time.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Luton Town versus Chelsea on Wednesday 2 March:

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:15 EST

Pacific time: 11:15 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will available to watch live on the BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

US customers can view the FA Cup tie on ESPN+.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube