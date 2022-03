New Jersey became the last and only state in the United States in which motorists pumping fuel into vehicles is against the law at any time during the day or night — anywhere in the state — when the state of Oregon permitted drivers to use pumps to fill up the tanks of their vehicles by themselves in counties with a population of fewer than 40,000 residents effective as of Monday, January 1, 2018 at 12:01 in the morning…

OREGON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO