NCWRC Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee seeks board nominations

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking nominations through April 30 for expert and at-large seats on its Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee — a board of North Carolina citizens that provides advice to the Wildlife Commission on nongame wildlife conservation issues across the state.

“Since 1983, this advisory committee has given the agency valuable insight on expanding our scientific knowledge and growing our partnership efforts to keep common species common,” stated Shannon Deaton, chief of the Wildlife Commission’s Habitat Conservation Division. “The primary role of an NWAC board member is to provide expert partner input about the North Carolina State listed species process and North Carolina Wildlife Action Plan, as well as nongame wildlife initiatives supported by the agency’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program.”

Nominees must have the required professional experience below:

  • Expert affiliate seat: Nominees for these seats should have extensive biological, regional, academic, scientific and/or habitat expertise and experience in matters dealing with nongame wildlife conservation in North Carolina.
  • At-large affiliate seat: Nominees for these seats should be qualified individuals from land trusts serving North Carolina, federal natural resource agencies (other than the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service), non-governmental conservation organizations, industries with operations and/or management that have landscape-scale effects on wildlife, or other organizations that provide a stakeholder voice in wildlife resource conservation. Individuals should have a comprehensive knowledge of nongame wildlife conservation in North Carolina.

The Wildlife Commission asks advisory members to participate actively throughout their terms. The advisory committee meets four times a year, usually at the Wildlife Commission’s headquarters in Raleigh. The Wildlife Commission’s 19-member board will appoint advisory committee members at its summer meeting based on the nominees’ credentials, expertise, affiliation and constituency at large.

To nominate an individual for the NWAC download the nomination form on the NWAC webpage, and email the nomination to Shauna Glover with information regarding affiliation and expertise, cover letter and résumé (if available).

Electronic submissions are preferred, however hard copies may be mailed to the Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee, Attn: Shauna Glover, Wildlife Management Division, MSC 1721, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1700.

For more information about the committee or the nomination process, contact Shauna Glover at 919-707-0064 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

