Bryan Danielson defeated Eddie Kingston back in the October 2021 in order to advance in the World Championship Eliminator Tournament that he ended up winning at AEW Full Gear. In the build-up to that match, Bryan Danielson, much like CM Punk, was critical of Eddie Kingston’s rise to stardom. Now, even though their paths have not crossed in months, Bryan Danielson took to Twitter to compliment Eddie Kingston while also telling the world that what he doesn't like about Eddie Kingston… is Eddie Kingston.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO