ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Vigo Schools: Masks not required on buses

By Brandyn Benter
985theriver.com
 4 days ago

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Students of Vigo County schools will no longer be required to wear masks while on school buses. The Vigo County School Corporation made the announcement Monday. According to the CDC’s website, effective Feb. 25 the CDC was...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

School bus driver accused of paying students $5 to swab their cheeks for COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCTI) — A North Carolina school bus driver was suspended after three families said the driver swabbed their children’s mouths and paid them money, telling the children it was a COVID-19 test. An investigation began after an eighth-grader in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) reported the...
EDUCATION
KRDO

End of indoor mask mandate a game-changer for deaf, hard of hearing students

VANCOVUER, Washington (KPTV) — Without a doubt, masks certainly stifle language, but for those who are deaf or hard of hearing it can be difficult to communicate at all. As Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced an end to the mask mandate in most public spaces starting next month, FOX 12 spoke to a leader of a Vancouver school for the deaf.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Education
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Education
Vigo County, IN
Health
County
Vigo County, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana's COVID-19 public health emergency over

After 728 days, or two days shy of exactly two years, Indiana no longer is operating under a governor-declared statewide public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday signed into law House Enrolled Act 1001, which includes the components the Republican said needed to be written into statute for him to immediately terminate his executive order identifying the coronavirus as an ongoing threat to the health of Hoosiers, and bring to a close an unprecedented period in the state's history.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#School Systems#Private Schools#Cdc#Wtwo#Community Level
iheart.com

California Will Lift School Mask Mandates

According to NBC News, California along with Oregon and Washington announced earlier today that schoolchildren will no longer be required to wear masks. This will go into effect on March 12th and face coverings will be a recommendation regardless of your vaccination status instead of being mandatory. The decision comes as many states lower the mask mandates due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

N95 Masks for COVID-19 Can Be Safely Decontaminated Up to 25 Times

Findings can help ease supply constraints. N95 respirators are commonly used in hospitals worldwide to protect healthcare personnel from infectious pathogens. During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare facilities have experienced shortages of the respirators, forcing personnel to re-use them or resort to less protective masking alternatives. In keeping with guidance from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Associated Press

No more extra credit? Schools rethink approaches to grades

To curb an alarming rise in failing students at the height of the pandemic, school districts around the U.S. showed leniency in accepting late work and assigning grades. As the coronavirus crisis subsides, some are sticking with it or adopting similar approaches — not because of the pandemic, but often because of what it revealed about how students are penalized for hardships like a lack of support at home, work obligations or poor internet access.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Phys.org

Teachers are leaving the classroom, but the pandemic is not yet to blame

The pandemic disrupted the daily operations of schools across the country, but is not responsible for teachers leaving the classroom—so far, at least—according to a Texas A&M University expert on teacher success and retention. Nationwide, about 6 percent of teachers and 6 percent of principals left at the...
The Conversation U.S.

Students with disabilities are not getting help to address lost opportunities

Even before the pandemic hit, 98% of U.S. school districts said they didn’t have enough special education teachers to serve all the students who needed their help. During the pandemic, short-handed school districts were even more stretched to provide learning support to students with disabilities. Now, those students are struggling to catch up with where they should be. In fall 2018, according to the most recent federal data available, there were 6.1 full-time special educators for every 100 students who received special-education services, varying widely by state, from 2.8 in Oklahoma to 12.1 in Washington, D.C. Special education teachers have long...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

New CDC Mask Guidance Marks Major Shift for Schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rolled back coronavirus safety guidance for K-12 schools Friday, no longer recommending mask requirements for schools in communities with low to medium risk of COVID-19 spread and severity at the community level – a new metric that takes into consideration hospitalizations and local transmission.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy