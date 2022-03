All signs are pointing to the Dallas Cowboys parting ways with veteran Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper. If that happens it will be an odd outcome of Cooper’s time in Dallas because it just doesn’t jive with how they’ve felt about him in recent years. They loved him enough to trade away their top draft resource from the 2019 draft only to then re-up on him in 2020 with a five-year, $100 million extension. Two things the front office hates giving up, draft picks and big contracts, were used to keep their prized route-running receiver on this offense.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO