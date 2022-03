While New York City is lifting a major vaccine mandate next week, Mayor Eric Adams says Kyrie Irving will not be able to lace up his basketball shoes at home just yet. Adams told CNBC that Irving, the star point guard of the Brooklyn Nets, will remain unable to play in New York City until he is vaccinated against COVID-19, even though the city plans to remove vaccination requirements for indoor activities on March 7.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO