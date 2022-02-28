ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'Delay Means Death' - UN Climate Report Urges Immediate, Drastic Action

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Climate change is already disrupting billions of lives and humanity is not doing enough to limit the suffering, the United Nations climate science panel warned in a major report on Monday. Noting that nearly half the world's population was already vulnerable to increasingly dangerous climate impacts, the...

michael harman
4d ago

the climate changers who think money can control the earth's temperature are home by themselves wearing masks watching cnn

James Trumper
4d ago

The reason that supposedly 98% of Scientist say there's significant man made climate change, is because they're paid too. No go along, no funding, no promotion, no job, one becomes a pariah within the Scientific and Academic Community. This is why so many are in lock step. The same can be said for those Scientist who initially found indications that the Covid virus had been tampered with or manipulated by people in a lab, only to turn around and do a 360 and say it came from nature, but only after getting some big fat funding out of blue. Science has become as corrupted as our politics, and both needs major correction.

