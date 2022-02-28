ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top U.S. Senate Republican calls on Biden for 5% increase in military spending

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that President Joe Biden's next budget request must include at least a 5% increase in defense spending above inflation, to counter what he called longer-term threats to U.S. interests posed by Russia and China.

McConnell said in a floor speech that ramped up military spending must follow recent sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine to ensure the United States can counter advancements in Russian and Chinese weaponry that he said were intended to keep U.S. forces away from troubled regions.

"It is this president's job to seriously meet the growing threats posed by Russia and China,” McConnell said in a floor speech.

"President Biden must lead by example. The president's next budget request must include at least a 5% increase in defense spending above inflation. Russia and China have prioritized military modernization literally for decades," he said. "We are actually behind."

MIL/LE ret.
8d ago

I'm an independent..... they request the money now?.... what happen when Trump tooked money from the pentagon to help pay for the wall... which the wall was supposed to be pay by Mexico.....

john gann
8d ago

GOP cannot have their military spending till we solve debt problem.Is that what they preached on infrastructure spending when roads and bridges are terrible.

Donna Sullivan
8d ago

Meanwhile Mitch, its your job to seriously meet the growing threat of Trump and Trumpism...when should we expect results?

