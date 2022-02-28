ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progyny GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.13, revenue of $127.55M misses by $7.32M

By Pranav Ghumatkar
 4 days ago
Progyny press release (NASDAQ:PGNY): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.13. Revenue of $127.55M (+27.2% Y/Y) misses...

