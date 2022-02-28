Semler Scientific Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 misses by $0.08, revenue of $11.5M misses by $1.55M

Quidel press release (NASDAQ:QDEL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.29 beats by $1.97. Revenue of $636.87M (-21.3% Y/Y) beats by $119.49M. “Moving beyond the fourth quarter, demand for COVID-19 testing remains elevated, and despite ebbs and flows, we continue our previously announced work to accelerate development and production of tests to help meet demand from government, institutions and individuals,” Mr. Bryant said. “These efforts have helped to expand our footprint at the point of care, with the additional benefit of introducing our full portfolio of rapid diagnostic assays to engaged customer groups.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO