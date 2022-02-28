The teen famous for tracking Elon Musk's jet has a new target: Russian oligarchs

An Alrosa private jet taking off from Novosibirsk International Airport in Siberia, Russia. Kirill Kukhmar/TASS via Getty Images

A new Twitter account called Russian Oligarch Jets is tracking the air travel of Russia's elite.

The automated account was formed amid new sanctions against Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

The teen who made headlines for tracking Elon Musk's private jet travel is behind the new account.

The teenager who created a Twitter account that tracks Elon Musk's private jet has turned his talents to a new subject: Russian oligarchs.

A new account, called Russian Oligarch Jets , has started tracking the whereabouts of some of Russia's wealthiest business executives, posting when and where their aircraft take off and land. The automated feed posted its first tweet Sunday after the US sanctioned several members of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle and pledged to hunt down and freeze their assets , including their yachts and mansions.

Russian billionaires are still crisscrossing the globe on private jets and yachts despite the sanctions, which are meant to financially cripple Russia's elite in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. CNBC reported Monday that some of Russia's wealthiest business executives had started moving their megayachts to Montenegro and the Maldives, possibly in an effort to keep them from being seized.

And it seems Russian billionaires' jets and helicopters are on the move too. The Oligarch Jets account has already tracked several flights by aircraft owned by the Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, including a helicopter trip in the Caribbean on Monday.

Another account was formed to track flights on planes registered to Putin and Russian VIPs, though Jack Sweeney, the college student behind the accounts, warned in a tweet not to expect it to be very accurate because there were several VIP planes and there wasn't as much available flight data in Russia as in other places.

Sweeney, 19, first made headlines last month after saying Musk offered to pay him to shut down his Elon Musk's Jet account. Launched in June 2020, the account relies on bots to scrape publicly available air-traffic information, but it rankled Musk. In a direct message to Sweeney, the billionaire Tesla CEO offered $5,000 to shut it down , calling it a "security risk."

Sweeney told Insider's Isobel Asher Hamilton that he countered Musk's offer, asking for $50,000 instead, but Musk declined.