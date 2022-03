Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea have too many injury worries to catalogue the players who could miss Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round trip to Luton.Chelsea went into Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool with their best injury situation in months, with everyone finally fit, bar long-term knee injury absentee Ben Chilwell.But Andreas Christensen and Hakim Ziyech were late withdrawals even before kick-off at Wembley, with Cesar Azpilicueta then hobbling out of the defeat and Trevoh Chalobah suffering a nasty cut to his groin.Blues boss Tuchel revealed Reece James was only meant to play for 20 minutes in his first outing for...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO