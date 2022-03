The days all seem merged together for new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel but can you blame him? Three days before the Super Bowl, he was introduced as Miami’s next head coach. Two weeks later, he had his entire coaching staff assembled in Miami Gardens. Now, he’s in Indianapolis preparing to evaluate draft prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine. It’s been a whirlwind process but everything the 38-year-old NFL lifer has hoped for in attaining his childhood dream.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO