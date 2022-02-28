Evan Neal, Derek Stingley Jr., Matt Corral won’t work out at Combine

LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

After a threatened boycott of the NFL Combine was avoided, teams and prospects are indeed headed to Indianapolis for the annual event. Some of the class’ biggest names will not be conducting workouts there, however. Included amongst those are Alabama tackle Evan Neal, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news about Neal and Stingley. The former, who is in contention to be picked first overall by the Jaguars, will participate in team interviews, he adds. The six-foot-seven, 350-pounder is generally seen as the top o-linemen in the class and earned a PFF grade of 85.8 in 2021 en route to being named a consensus First-Team All American. He could slot in at either tackle spot, giving him plenty of value to other teams if Jacksonville passes on him.

Stingley, meanwhile, entered the draft cycle as the top cornerback when he declared in January. While there are some boards and mock drafts in which Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner has since eclipsed him for that position, the junior is still very highly touted. A starter in his freshman season, he helped the Tigers win the national title in 2019, notching six interceptions. Due to injuries (including a Lisfranc injury he had surgery on), however, he has only played 10 games since then. Still, at six-foot-one and 195 pounds, he has the size and pedigree to help any number of teams picking in the top ten.

Lastly, Rapoport’s colleague Tom Pelissero tweets that Corral is still recovering from the high ankle sprain he suffered in the Sugar Bowl. He likely would have been a full participant if not for the injury, but he is nevertheless ahead of the original six-to-eight week recovery schedule. The redshirt junior finished in the top ten in Heisman voting, scoring 31 total touchdowns and leading the Rebels to a 10-3 season. He is among a handful of QB prospects at or near the top of the board in what is considered a weak year at the position.

All three players will wait until their Pro Days (March 30, April 6 and March 23, respectively) to conduct on-field workouts.