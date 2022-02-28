ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Evan Neal, Derek Stingley Jr., Matt Corral won’t work out at Combine

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LIUC_0eRdRDMb00
LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

After a threatened boycott of the NFL Combine was avoided, teams and prospects are indeed headed to Indianapolis for the annual event. Some of the class’ biggest names will not be conducting workouts there, however. Included amongst those are Alabama tackle Evan Neal, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news about Neal and Stingley. The former, who is in contention to be picked first overall by the Jaguars, will participate in team interviews, he adds. The six-foot-seven, 350-pounder is generally seen as the top o-linemen in the class and earned a PFF grade of 85.8 in 2021 en route to being named a consensus First-Team All American. He could slot in at either tackle spot, giving him plenty of value to other teams if Jacksonville passes on him.

Stingley, meanwhile, entered the draft cycle as the top cornerback when he declared in January. While there are some boards and mock drafts in which Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner has since eclipsed him for that position, the junior is still very highly touted. A starter in his freshman season, he helped the Tigers win the national title in 2019, notching six interceptions. Due to injuries (including a Lisfranc injury he had surgery on), however, he has only played 10 games since then. Still, at six-foot-one and 195 pounds, he has the size and pedigree to help any number of teams picking in the top ten.

Lastly, Rapoport’s colleague Tom Pelissero tweets that Corral is still recovering from the high ankle sprain he suffered in the Sugar Bowl. He likely would have been a full participant if not for the injury, but he is nevertheless ahead of the original six-to-eight week recovery schedule. The redshirt junior finished in the top ten in Heisman voting, scoring 31 total touchdowns and leading the Rebels to a 10-3 season. He is among a handful of QB prospects at or near the top of the board in what is considered a weak year at the position.

All three players will wait until their Pro Days (March 30, April 6 and March 23, respectively) to conduct on-field workouts.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Release candidate: Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva

In the week before the 2021 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens gave in to the wishes of Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and traded him away to the Chiefs. This trade left a hole on the Ravens’ offensive line opposite All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley. To address this issue, the Ravens signed Alejandro Villanueva, a free agent whom the Steelers felt ready to move on from.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Texans looking to trade out of No. 3 pick in 2022 NFL Draft?

With a new head coach and, seemingly, a quarterback successor to Deshaun Watson in place, the Texans could be set up to begin moving forward in a new direction. Acquiring draft capital will be central to their offseason plans, which could include, as ESPN’s Sarah Barshop writes, trading out of the third-overall pick in this April’s draft.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill gives HC Kliff Kingsbury vote of confidence

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill touched on a number of key topics during a Friday radio interview, including rumors of acrimony between the team and QB Kyler Murray. In addition to his affirmation that Murray remains in the Cards’ long-term plans and that he has had “good conversations non-stop” with his star signal-caller, Bidwill also discussed head coach Kliff Kingsbury‘s future in the desert.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Bengals eyeing Ravens C Bradley Bozeman

Wilson notes that Cincinnati is one of “multiple NFL teams” that could be in competition for Bozeman if he reaches the open market. The 27-year-old’s rookie deal is set to expire in March, which has him well positioned to cash in this offseason. A two-time national champion...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Derek Stingley Jr.
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Buccaneers Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet announces retirement

The Bucs have at least one more starter to replace. On Sunday, Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet announced his retirement from the NFL. “After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much,” Marpet wrote on Instagram. “This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years. To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you, Tampa Bay.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#American Football#Lsu#Nfl Network#Tigers#Lisfranc#Heisman#Rebels
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders, Jaguars to pursue Davante Adams if WR hits free agency

The Packers are preparing to use the franchise tag on Davante Adams, but that won’t stop other teams from expressing interest in the star receiver. According to Tony Pauline of ProFootballNetwork.com, if Adams doesn’t get tagged and hits the open market, the Raiders and Jaguars will be among the teams that will pursue the free agent. Pauline also mentions the Broncos as a suitor, backing a previous report, and he lists the Chargers as a “team to watch.”
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Saints looking to bring back QB Jameis Winston

After watching four different quarterbacks start games in New Orleans last year, the Saints are looking to address the position this offseason. According to the NFL Network’s Jim Trotter, the Saints will explore the avenues of the 2022 NFL Draft, trades and free agency. If New Orleans decides to go the free-agent route, it appears Jameis Winston could find himself returning to the Saints offense, as he's the free-agent QB who "makes the most sense" for New Orleans, per Trotter.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Bills interested in Rob Gronkowski

Long tethered to Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski has not informed the Buccaneers he is retiring just yet. Another contending team is interested to see if Gronk would continue his career now that his longtime quarterback has retired. The Bills are interested in adding Gronkowski as a free agent, Tim Graham...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons add former Bears GM Ryan Pace to front office

At 37, Pace was the youngest GM in the NFL when he was hired in 2015, taking over for Phil Emery. His first major move was hiring John Fox as the team’s new head coach, beginning a three-year stretch that saw the team finish in the basement of the NFC North each campaign and produced the second-lowest winning percentage (.292) in franchise history. Fox was fired, but Pace received a two-year extension.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals reportedly shopping WR Andy Isabella

Despite being a second-round pick, Andy Isabella has been unable to carve out a consistent role with the Cardinals. The team has given the ex-Division I-FCS standout permission to seek a trade, Josina Anderson of USA Today tweets. Isabella’s agent plans to reach out to teams in mid-March about finding...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy