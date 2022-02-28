ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL formally condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Cover picture for the articleThe National Hockey League has released a statement formally condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The league shared the message on Twitter writing that the NHL is "concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on...

