Confirmed Officials: Luton Town vs Chelsea | FA Cup

By Matt Debono
 4 days ago

Chelsea face Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday 2 March and it will...

Luton Town vs Chelsea prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea FC have endured a mixed bag in cup competitions over the past month - winning the Club World Cup for the first time before losing in the final of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Liverpool at the weekend - but a ninth FA Cup in the club’s history is still well within their sights.They travel to Championship side Luton Town for a fifth-round clash on Wednesday evening and Thomas Tuchel’s troops will be able to draw on their 3-1 victory over the Hatters in the fourth round of the competition 12 months ago. Luton vs Chelsea LIVE: FA...
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Heaps Praise on Chelsea Fans After FA Cup Win vs Luton Town

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has heaped praise on the Blues' travelling fans after their 3-2 FA Cup fifth round victory against Luton Town. The 26-year-old played in an unfamiliar defensive role but registered an assist for Timo Werner's equaliser before Romelu Lukaku netted the winner. Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand...
Luton 2-3 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku sends Blues into FA Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea weathered a tumultuous evening off the pitch and an early Luton onslaught to twice come from behind and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-2 fifth-round victory at Kenilworth Road. Roman Abramovich confirmed his intention to sell Chelsea an hour before kick-off, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and...
Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku ends his goal drought to seal progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals for crisis-hit Blues after they fell behind TWICE against Championship opposition

So the farewell tour started with a frightful scare for Chelsea in the humble surroundings of Luton Town followed by a sigh of relief as Romelu Lukaku, the most expensive of all the footballers signed under Roman Abramovich, came to the rescue. Twelve minutes remains when Lukaku, the club's £97.5million...
Chelsea fans chant Abramovich's name during Ukraine solidarity gesture

BURNLEY, England, March 5 (Reuters) - Chelsea fans chanted the name of their Russian owner Roman Abramovich during a minute's applause in solidarity with Ukraine on Saturday. There have been gestures of support for Ukraine before kick-off at Premier League games, and Burnley's ground featured the slogan "Football Stands Together" and the Ukrainian flag on a large screen.
Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea, FA Cup: Post-match reaction, ratings

Attentions and focus was on anything other than this game, but this game still had to be played and Luton Town certainly weren’t going to go away kindly just because the Chelsea world as we’ve known it for the last two decades is about to drastically change. And...
