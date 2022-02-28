Confirmed Officials: Luton Town vs Chelsea | FA Cup

Chelsea FC have endured a mixed bag in cup competitions over the past month - winning the Club World Cup for the first time before losing in the final of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Liverpool at the weekend - but a ninth FA Cup in the club’s history is still well within their sights.They travel to Championship side Luton Town for a fifth-round clash on Wednesday evening and Thomas Tuchel’s troops will be able to draw on their 3-1 victory over the Hatters in the fourth round of the competition 12 months ago. Luton vs Chelsea LIVE: FA...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO