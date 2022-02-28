Confirmed Officials: Luton Town vs Chelsea | FA Cup

Chelsea FC have endured a mixed bag in cup competitions over the past month - winning the Club World Cup for the first time before losing in the final of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Liverpool at the weekend - but a ninth FA Cup in the club’s history is still well within their sights.They travel to Championship side Luton Town for a fifth-round clash on Wednesday evening and Thomas Tuchel’s troops will be able to draw on their 3-1 victory over the Hatters in the fourth round of the competition 12 months ago. Luton vs Chelsea LIVE: FA...
Romelu Lukaku slides home a winner for Chelsea as they come back from behind twice to beat Championship Luton 3-2 in the FA Cup at Kenilworth Road. WATCH LIVE: Luton v Chelsea & Southampton v West Ham. Available to UK users only.
Chelsea goalscorer Timo Werner has opened up on his equaliser against Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round. The forward scored in the second period to bring Chelsea level before Romelu Lukaku won the match with 10 minutes to go. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Werner discussed...
Speaking to the BBC's Match of the Day team after the game, Tuchel was asked whether his side were pushed to the limit in the game, to which he responded:. "Difficult in terms of the circumstances, yes," he said, as quoted by football.london. "Huge difference. "You come from Wembley, from...
Chelsea beat Luton Town 3-2 on Wednesday evening to progress through to the FA Cup quarter-final. Thomas Tuchel's side were without a handful of players in the midweek tie after their strenuous Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. In the midweek tie at Kenilworth Road, it was the...
Chelsea will meet Luton Town in the fifth round of FA Cup action on Wednesday as they look to rebound after a tough loss to Liverpool in the EFL Cup Final. Meanwhile, Luton Town is coming off a win over Derby County which gave them some hope to finish in the top six.
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has heaped praise on the Blues' travelling fans after their 3-2 FA Cup fifth round victory against Luton Town. The 26-year-old played in an unfamiliar defensive role but registered an assist for Timo Werner's equaliser before Romelu Lukaku netted the winner. Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand...
THE last time Chelsea beat Luton in the FA Cup, Frank Lampard was sacked two days later. So it’s probably a blessing in disguise for Thomas Tuchel that Roman Abramovich is otherwise occupied right now. Because almost going out of two cup competitions in the space of four days...
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek offered his honest view on how he felt his side performed in their 3-2 FA Cup win over Luton Town on Wednesday evening. The win saw them secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition, despite a nervous atmosphere in the first half that they wouldn't make it past their Championship opponents.
Chelsea weathered a tumultuous evening off the pitch and an early Luton onslaught to twice come from behind and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-2 fifth-round victory at Kenilworth Road. Roman Abramovich confirmed his intention to sell Chelsea an hour before kick-off, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and...
Reece Burke's header from a corner gives Championship high-fliers Luton the lead against world champions Chelsea inside two minutes at Kenilworth Road. WATCH LIVE: Luton v Chelsea & Southampton v West Ham. Available to UK users only.
Luton manager Nathan Jones wants his side to focus on the "bread and butter" of the league after their "caviar" FA Cup run ended against Chelsea. Luton twice took the lead against the eight-time winners but ultimately fell to a 3-2 fifth-round loss. The Hatters are sixth in the Championship...
So the farewell tour started with a frightful scare for Chelsea in the humble surroundings of Luton Town followed by a sigh of relief as Romelu Lukaku, the most expensive of all the footballers signed under Roman Abramovich, came to the rescue. Twelve minutes remains when Lukaku, the club's £97.5million...
Chelsea striker Timo Werner has hailed his team's performance against Championship side Luton Town after their 3-2 win in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening. The Blues had to fight hard to earn the win after going behind twice during the clash. Thanks to goals from...
Attentions and focus was on anything other than this game, but this game still had to be played and Luton Town certainly weren’t going to go away kindly just because the Chelsea world as we’ve known it for the last two decades is about to drastically change. And...
Longtime Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich confirmed on Wednesday that he will sell the club. The move comes amid mounting calls in the United Kingdom for him to face sanctions in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dialogue with interested parties had begun earlier this week after Abramovich's attempts to...
