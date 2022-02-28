ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralf Rangnick Recommends Manchester United Sign Players in Three Key Positions

According to a report, Ralf Rangnick has gave his recommendation to Manchester United, to sign players in three main positions this summer transfer window. The German is currently interim manager for The Red Devils, and is...

WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United should consider selling Harry Maguire this summer 'to go forward', insists former defender Paul Parker, as he urges club to build on talents of Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane

Manchester United should consider selling Harry Maguire if they can recoup the vast majority of cash they stumped up for him in 2019. That is the view of former Red Devils defender Paul Parker, who believes the club should be looking to Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof to take their defence forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Transfer Talk: Atletico Madrid, Premier League trio want PSG's Wijnaldum

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Wijnaldum ready to leave PSG?. Georginio Wijnaldum made the switch to Paris...
MLS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United managerial target Erik ten Hag is having English lessons ahead of talks about taking over at Old Trafford this summer, with Ajax aware of his intention to leave

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has taken English lessons as he gears up for talks with Manchester United. Sportsmail has learned that Ten Hag is studying English in a bid to ensure he has a fluent grasp of the language ahead of a possible move to the Premier League this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Coppa Italia 2022 score: Juventus eke past Fiorentina on last-minute own goal; Dušan Vlahović receives jeers

A day removed from a scoreless Derby della Madonnina, the first leg of the 2022 Coppa Italia semifinal between Fiorentina and Juventus nearly gave us another similar result. Juventus needed a Fiorentina own goal in the final minute of the game to capture the win and with it an all-important away goal. That's right, the away-goal rule might be scrapped in most major cups, but it still lives in Coppa Italia.
UEFA

