Her father died. An NFL player took her to a father-daughter dance instead.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Audrey Soape’s father and grandpa both passed away, the 11-year-old...

FMX 94.5

The Mahomes Family’s Drama Saga Is Never-Ending

Back in the middle of February, a report was tweeted, and then deleted, claiming Patrick Mahomes banned his brother and fiancee from attending his future games. My initial reaction was that was completely fabricated based on how Mahomes has been with his family in the past. Mahomes responded to the...
Daily Mail

Stanford soccer goalie Katie Meyer, 22, found dead in her dorm posted TikTok complaining of knee pain from leg surgery just days ago and shared photos of her with her dad

A 22 year-old star soccer player who was found dead in her dorm room on Tuesday had complained about knee pain just days before after grueling surgery. In a video explaining a typical Friday in the life of a Stanford soccer goalie, Katie Meyer said she took practice easy that morning 'because my knee is very swollen.'
NESN

Ex-NFL Exec Believes Rob Gronkowski Joining This Team Is ‘No-Brainer’

Rob Gronkowski, unlike Tom Brady, has the luxury of hand-picking his next team should he want to prolong his NFL career. Mike Tannenbaum believes the future Hall of Fame tight end should return to where his football journey began: Western New York. A report from The Athletic on Wednesday indicated...
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
The Spun

Son Of Former College Football Quarterback Dies In Fire

The 10-year-old son of a former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback tragically died in a fire earlier this week, according to reports. Walker Phillips, the son of former Bulldogs quarterback Cory Phillips, died in a house fire in Cartersville while his parents were away on a ski trip. The son of the...
TMZ.com

Katie Meyer's Parents Say Potential Stanford Discipline Might Have Led To Suicide

The parents of soccer star Katie Meyer say they fear a possible punishment from Stanford could have led to their daughter's suicide earlier this week. In an interview with NBC's "Today" show on Friday, Steven and Gina Meyer say their daughter was facing potential discipline over an alleged incident involving her and one of her Cardinal teammates.
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
CBS Sports

Katie Meyer, Stanford goalkeeper who helped team win 2019 national title, dies at 22

Katie Meyer, a member of Stanford's women's soccer team, has died at the age of 22. Stanford announced made the announcement Wednesday. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away ... Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome" to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general.'"
E! News

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea Dead at 40

NFL fans are mourning the death of a Charger. Shane Olivea, a former lineman for the San Diego Chargers, passed away March 2 at the age of 40. The Chargers confirmed the death on March 3. The cause of death is not yet known. The team remembered the offensive tackle's...
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
Elite Daily

Jordan Chiles Took A Leap Of Faith And Landed On Her Feet

As a world-class Olympic gymnast, 20-year-old Jordan Chiles knows how to keep her head in the clouds and feet on the ground, and vice versa. But in July 2021, when she stepped up to the plate to sub in for Simone Biles during the team final at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, her world was truly turned upside down. “I kind of blacked out ’cause I was so in awe and in shock [about what] I was going through,” she says in an interview with Elite Daily. She calls the moment one of the most “devastating” things she’s ever been through. “I never thought I would have to do it in my whole entire lifetime, but she’s my friend. She’s literally one of the people I look up to.” While Chiles admits the task was difficult, she says, thinking of Biles, “I want to prove to you that I am good for it,” adding, “I’m going to make you proud.” And Chiles didn’t just prove it to her teammates — she proved it to herself, helping the team win the silver medal.
