Carnegie Hall Calendar of Events 2.28.22

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

FEBRUARY – MAY: SPRING CLASSES & WORKSHOPS – Carnegie Hall offers learning opportunities starting on February 12 and continuing through May. Classes and workshops include pottery, painting, cooking, music, weaving, writing, quilting, and more. Carnegie also offers classes for homeschooled students. To register or for more information visit carnegiehallwv.org , call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3: CREATIVE YOUTH JURIED ART EXHIBIT AWARDS CEREMONY AND RECEPTION – Special Event this Thursday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m. Join Carnegie Hall for the 28 th Annual Creative Youth Juried Art Exhibit Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. in the Hamilton Auditorium. A reception with light refreshments will take place immediately following the ceremony in the Old Stone Room. Creative Youth is a juried art show each spring that features the talent and imagination of Greenbrier County students in grades 4-12. Children from public, private, and home schools submit their work for this juried art exhibit. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org , call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26: THE STEEL WHEELS – Mainstage Performance on Saturday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. Join Carnegie Hall for an evening with Americana, Roots, Folk-Rock band The Steel Wheels. Tickets start at $25. To make reservations or for more information visit carnegiehallwv.org , call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1: THE HONEY DEWDROPS – Mainstage Performance on Friday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. Join Carnegie Hall for an evening with Americana duo The Honey Dewdrops. Tickets start at $17. To make reservations or for more information visit carnegiehallwv.org , call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Rotating Galleries:

– Creative Youth Juried Art Exhibit. Opens March 4 to public. C arnegie Hall Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Runs through March 25.

– Robby Moore Art Exhibit. Carnegie Hall Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Runs through March 25, 2022.

– Doris Fields (Lady D) Art Exhibit. Carnegie Hall Galleries are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free admission and open to the public. Runs through March 25, 2022.

Board Room gallery – To be announced.

Permanent Exhibit:

Arts from the Ashes: The History of carnegie hall – The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie Hall since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org , call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.

