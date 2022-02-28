Man hit crossing Lincoln street in January dies weeks later

An 83-year-old man who was hit by a car while crossing a Lincoln street nearly seven-week ago has died from his injuries.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Russell Boardman, of Lincoln, died last week.

Police say Boardman was in a marked crosswalk as he walked across South Street around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 when he was hit by a car.

Police say the 40-year-old driver of the car was not under the influence or distracted at the time of the crash.

The Journal Star says no citations have been issued in the crash.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .