Family seek justice in 4-year-old's murder

For the first time, family members of Mason Dominguez are speaking publicly about the 4-year-old child's murder.

The man accused of killing him and leaving his body in a freezer, Brandon Toseland , was in a relationship with Mason's mother at the time of the murder.

Toseland appeared in court on Monday and was denied bail.

Mason's biological father, Eli Dominguez, died in January of 2021. His family members showed up to Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday morning with signs and pictures proclaiming "Justice for baby Mason."

Mason's mother, Dahsia Maldonado, declined to speak with 13 Action News. Through an attorney, Maldonado has laid out accusations that she was abused and kept prisoner by Toseland in his east Las Vegas home.

Mason's paternal family members wanted to share a message on his behalf.

"I don't have any words for it because I just can't wrap my head around this," said Annissa Abina, Mason's paternal aunt.

"We are Mason's voice," Abina said. "He is no longer here to defend himself. We have to get justice in every way, shape or form."

Charging documents accuse Toseland of killing the 4-year-old in early December and placing his body inside a freezer in his garage.

Police were first dispatched to the house on Feb. 22 after Maldonado sent a note to school with her 7-year-old daughter asking for help. Her daughter's elementary school teacher contacted police, who then questioned Toseland and Maldonado.

A search of Toseland's home led to the gruesome discovery of the young child's body.

According to Stephen Stubbs, the attorney representing Maldonado, Toseland took Mason into a bedroom, barricaded the door, and refused to let Maldonado see him thereafter. When Maldonado asked to see her son, Toseland allegedly told her she couldn't because his "freedom would be taken away."

Toseland is charged with kidnapping and open murder. He will remain behind bars and is expected to appear in court again on April 7.