Former Hancock football player dies in Kansas crash

A Paso Robles man attending college out of state was one of two people killed in a crash over the weekend.

Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas says Johnethon Aviles, a junior from Paso Robles, and Christopher Castillo, a senior from Tustin, both died in the crash that happened Sunday.

A third person from Riverside was injured.

Avila’s Linkedin page says he was majoring in ag business and previously attended Allan Hancock College where he played fullback on the football team.

He called football “a big part of my life.”

“The Tabor College community is devastated by the tragic loss of Christopher Castillo, Johnethon Aviles, and of the significant injuries sustained by Jonathan Medina,” Tabor College President David Janzen said in a statement. “We extend our prayers to the Castillo, Aviles and Medina families, asking for comfort, peace, and God’s presence during this unimaginable time.”

The college did not release details on the crash.