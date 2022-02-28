ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Walker Elementary kindergarteners donate to Food Bank

By Caleb J. Fernández
 3 days ago
The Tucson Community Food Bank expressed their appreciation for a donation of 118 food items made Monday morning by "kind and generous kindergartners."

A classroom of children from Walker Elementary School were to thank.

Their teacher Jennifer Powers expresses on her website , "My name is Jennifer Powers and I LOVE kindergartners! Teaching kindergarten is the most wonderful job in the world!"

