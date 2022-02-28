Walker Elementary kindergarteners donate to Food Bank
The Tucson Community Food Bank expressed their appreciation for a donation of 118 food items made Monday morning by "kind and generous kindergartners."
A classroom of children from Walker Elementary School were to thank.
Their teacher Jennifer Powers expresses on her website , "My name is Jennifer Powers and I LOVE kindergartners! Teaching kindergarten is the most wonderful job in the world!"
