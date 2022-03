Shoot first, ask questions later. No responsibility for an armed person to de-escalate or retreat from something they decide is a threat. I call them “shoot first laws,” but they’re more commonly advertised by the gun lobby as “stand your ground.” I served in combat, and these laws are more permissive than the rules of engagement I had to observe in Iraq. But that’s the law in Florida — immunity to anyone with a gun who “stands their ground” in public, sometimes without even a judge or jury deciding that the actions were warranted. A juror eventually admitted that it was part of the reason why Trayvon Martin’s killer walked free.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO