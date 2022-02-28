ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

KDOT to build 11 noise walls in U.S. 69 Expansion Project

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Monday that it will build 11 proposed noise walls among U.S. 69 Highway between 119th Street and 151st Street in Overland Park, Kansas.

The approved noise walls are a part of 69Express , the plan to expand U.S. 69 Highway.

According to KDOT, the department received votes from residents and businesses near the project site, and exceeded the vote requirement needed to build the proposed noise walls.

“We are thankful for the Kansas Department of Transportation’s partnership and investment in U.S. 69 and we look forward to the successful completion of the project,” Overland Park Mayor Skoog said in a letter to KDoT.

