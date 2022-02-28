ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTuber Jeff Wittek Reveals He No Longer Speaks to David Dobrik: 'I'm Done Being Fake Friends'

By Dory Jackson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTuber Jeff Wittek is speaking out against his former friend and collaborator David Dobrik, revealing that he has cut the social media star out of his life. Wittek, 32, sustained injuries to his face and skull in June 2020 after being swung on a rope tied to an excavator. Dobrik had...

