WMU hockey player facing sexual assault charges

West Michigan University hockey player Paul Washe is facing a third-degree criminal sexual misconduct charge following an alleged assault.

On Dec. 8, 2021, a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer (KDPS) was dispatched to 1331 Fraternity Village Drive in Kalamazoo following a sexual assault complaint. Upon arrival, one woman claimed that Paul Washe sexually forced her by having sexual intercourse without her consent.

KDPS interviewed three friends the victim confided in and found that their statements were consistent with the victim's claim.

All persons involved were students at WMU, leading authorities to alert WMU PD of the sexual assault allegation.

The investigating KDPS officer was told Washe had a previous Title IX investigation conducted through the university in relation to a separate sexual assault allegation. Further investigation lead the investigating officer to interview the other alleged sexual assault victim who claimed that Washe made aggressive sexual assault advances four years prior to the incident on Dec. 8.

Washe denied assaulting the victim from the Dec. 8 assault and claimed it was consensual. Washe reportedly did not pass a polygraph exam he agreed to, asserting that he did not assault anyone.

Washe has since been charged with third-degree criminal sexual misconduct and has a $500 surety bond.

