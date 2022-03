League of Legends may eventually get a "Solo Only Mode" within the game's ranked environment, Riot Games said this week. As the name suggests, that kind of ranked queue would make it so that all 10 players in a ranked match on Summoner's Rift would be playing by themselves in the sense that they hadn't partnered up with any of the other players beforehand and should, in theory, be matched with nine other random players. If this new queue is added, those who play in premade groups would instead be placed in either the Ranked Flex or Organized 5s mode.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO