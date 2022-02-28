ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Hannah Holstein's boys basketball sectional preview

Evening Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time of year is bittersweet for me. It’s my last column of the basketball season, but it’s when season goals are fulfilled and trophies are lifted into the sky. I’ll pop up now and then to look back at the season that was or do a way-too-early look ahead to...

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kankakee Daily Journal

BOYS BASKETBALL: Milford's monumental season ends in sectional semifinals

WATSEKA — Before entering his 21st season as the head coach of the Milford boys basketball team, David Caldwell received criticisms for saying he believed this year’s squad potentially could become the best team he ever has coached, despite coaching the 1994-95 and 2014-15 squads that totaled a program best 25 wins.
MILFORD, IL
OCRegister

Previews of Saturday’s boys and girls basketball CIF SoCal Regional semifinals

Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks (20-7) at Crean Lutheran (24-6), 6 p.m. Outlook: Notre Dame and Crean Lutheran went 0-3 in pool play in the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs. Notre Dame, seeded third in the SoCal Division I regional, defeated San Marcos 75-50 in the first round and St. Anthony 66-60 in the second round. Notre Dame senior guard Ben Shtolzberg scored 25 points against St. Anthony and was 13 of 14 at the free-throw line. Second-seeded Crean Lutheran has been short-handed in the regional playoffs, with either 7-foot senior center James Agany or 6-10 senior forward Koat Keat out of the lineup. The Saints managed to beat Cathedral Catholic 63-60 in the first round and La Costa Canyon 68-50 in the second round. Crean sophomore guard Vyctorious Miller scored 26 points against La Costa Canyon. The CIF Southern California Regional finals are Tuesday at host-school sites. The SoCal Regional champions advance to the CIF State Championships in Sacramento on March 11 and 12.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy