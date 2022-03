Legislation that could have scuttled a long-planned sewer project intended to keep human waste out of Lake Michigan has been revised by the Senate Utilities Committee. As originally written, House Bill 1245 would have allowed lakefront homeowners with working septic systems in the LaPorte County town of Long Beach to opt out of the sewer project for up to 20 years — potentially killing the project by hiking the costs for everyone else connecting to the sewer.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO